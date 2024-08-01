Olympics | Interview: World surfing governing body chief expects "something bigger" from Chinese surfing

TAHITI, July 31 (Xinhua) -- The debut of teenage Chinese surfer Yang Siqi in the Paris Olympic Games could herald a promising prospect for the sport in China, said Fernando Aguerre, President of the International Surfing Association (ISA).

Yang, who grew up far from the ocean waves in the inland Sichuan Province, made history for Chinese surfing when she hit the waves off Teahupo'o, the Paris Olympics surfing venue in the South Pacific Ocean.

"I think she's performing great. She's young, committed and understands the ocean," said Aguerre in an exclusive interview with Xinhua. "Teahupo'o is not an easy wave. It's a wave that can just destroy you and it takes a very strong mind to be in those waves, let alone paddle, stand up and go in the tube, but she is doing all of that."

As of Wednesday, Yang made it into the women's last 16 as the youngest surfer in Paris 2024 even though she had no previous experience surfing in Teahupo'o, which is known for the massive barrels.

"She's 15 years old, she could be in two more other Olympic Games as a surfer as most surfers mature between 25 and 30 years old," said Aguerre. "I think she has a super nice time (ahead of her)."

Aguerre expects the emergence of more Chinese surfers. "I see there is a great opportunity. You have a great population, sport is very important in China and you have a lot of good waves," he said. "I think China has an opportunity, it certainly has the resources to make this the beginning of something bigger."

"You have a fellow Chinese in the Olympic Games surfing. This is not something that would have been possible four years ago. If somebody had asked me I would say 'probably not'. But reality has changed and I am happy that China is represented in the surfing competition in the Paris 2024 Olympics and I hope to see more Chinese surfers in the future."

Surfing, a relatively new sport in China, was included in the Olympic Games in 2016 and made its first Olympic appearance in Tokyo 2020. Being a latecomer to the sports, China is cultivating young surfers like Yang and is eyeing a bigger impact in the next Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028.

As a long-time surfer himself, Aguerre encourages emerging Chinese surfers to enjoy the sport.

"I think they need to find a balance between enjoying the ocean and competing," he said. "A few win a gold medal, most others don't win any medal, but they are here and their lives change because they become Olympians and understand self-respect, self-discipline and other things. When you enjoy all the things I believe you have a better chance of winning a gold medal," he said.

As the ISA President for three decades, Aguerre has been a fervent promoter of surfing to the wider world. For him, surfing is not only a competition but more importantly a way of life and a connection to nature, therefore he sees the potential of the sport in China as the economy grows and the society becomes more mature.

"I think that as Chinese society matures, there is more time for enjoying life, not just for working," he said. "Once reaching a certain level, the opportunity to enjoy life more is there."

