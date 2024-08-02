Paris 2024: women's 4×200m freestyle relay heats of swimming
Tang Muhan of China competes during the women's 4×200m freestyle relay heats of swimming at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug.1, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Yu)
Tang Muhan (C) of China competes during the women's 4×200m freestyle relay heats of swimming at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug.1, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Yu)
Tang Muhan (front) of China competes during the women's 4×200m freestyle relay heats of swimming at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug.1, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Yu)
Kong Yaqi of China competes during the women's 4×200m freestyle relay heats of swimming at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug.1, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Yu)
Tang Muhan of China competes during the women's 4×200m freestyle relay heats of swimming at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug.1, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Yu)
Tang Muhan of China competes during the women's 4×200m freestyle relay heats of swimming at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug.1, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Yu)
Ge Chutong of China competes during the women's 4×200m freestyle relay heats of swimming at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug.1, 2024. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)
Ge Chutong of China competes during the women's 4×200m freestyle relay heats of swimming at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug.1, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Yu)
Liu Yaxin of China competes during the women's 4×200m freestyle relay heats of swimming at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug.1, 2024. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)
Tang Muhan of China competes during the women's 4×200m freestyle relay heats of swimming at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug.1, 2024. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)
Photos
