Paris 2024: women's 4×200m freestyle relay heats of swimming

Xinhua) 10:18, August 02, 2024

Tang Muhan of China competes during the women's 4×200m freestyle relay heats of swimming at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug.1, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Tang Muhan (C) of China competes during the women's 4×200m freestyle relay heats of swimming at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug.1, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Tang Muhan (front) of China competes during the women's 4×200m freestyle relay heats of swimming at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug.1, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Kong Yaqi of China competes during the women's 4×200m freestyle relay heats of swimming at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug.1, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Ge Chutong of China competes during the women's 4×200m freestyle relay heats of swimming at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug.1, 2024. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Liu Yaxin of China competes during the women's 4×200m freestyle relay heats of swimming at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug.1, 2024. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

