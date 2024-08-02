Chinese brands, products shine at Paris Olympics

BEIJING, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- While absent from the arenas of the ongoing Paris Olympics, Chinese merchants are flexing their muscles on other stages, contributing to the event's sporty, joyful and inclusive ambiance.

Made-in-China products, renowned for their superior quality at reasonable prices, have once again made their mark during the Games.

According to data released by the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee, 80 percent of the Phryges, the mascots of the Games, are manufactured in China. Chinese manufacturers are also dominating the market for sports derivatives such as binoculars, cheering sticks and fan scarves.

"Many of my friends selling cheering sticks have received bulk orders for the Paris Olympics. Most of the orders were delivered to overseas markets last month," said Chen Shaomei, a merchant from the eastern Chinese city of Yiwu, also dubbed "the world's supermarket."

The high quality of made-in-China products also received an unexpected endorsement from a veteran Western reporter covering the Games.

The reporter, who still uses a backpack for media professionals from the 2008 Beijing Olympics, praised the durability and functionality of the product. His remarks have led to soaring e-commerce sales for the Chinese producer's related products.

The Summer Olympics also saw fresh attempts by several Chinese brands and cities to offer the world a taste of the diverse and profound Chinese culture.

Last month, HEYTEA, a leading brand of Chinese new-style tea, made its Paris debut with a pop-up store designed as a traditional tea house. The store worked to promote Chinese tea culture through innovative tea beverages. China's trendy toy maker Pop Mart opened an outlet by the iconic Louvre Museum to share a creative blend of art and fun.

"The Olympics is a good platform to show ourselves to the world," said Gu Yujia, vice president of strategy with HEYTEA. "The sales are good and the consumers really like us."

Chinese local governments are also intensifying their city-branding efforts this year, which marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France, as well as the China-France Year of Culture and Tourism.

Guizhou, a scenic province in southwest China that gained attention in the sports world with thrilling football games played by villagers, launched a captivating photo exhibition at some metro stations in Paris.

"Walking in Paris, one can run into China countless times," the country's tourism office in Paris said on its WeChat account.

