Olympics | 3X3 basketball: Chinese women's team fails to reach semis

Xinhua) 10:14, August 05, 2024

Zhang Zhiting (bottom) of China goes for a layup during the 3x3 basketball women's pool round match between China and the United States at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Guo Yu)

PARIS, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- China lost to the United States twice in the final round of the pool stage and the following play-in game in the women's 3x3 basketball at the Paris Olympic Games on Saturday and failed to advance to the semifinals.

Despite losing to the U.S. 14-12 in the final round of the pool stage, the Chinese team still made it to the playoffs, but they lost to the U.S. in the playoffs again, at 21-13.

After the two games, Xu Jiamin, the head coach of the team, said that the games revealed their shortcomings in agility, which was seized upon by their competitors and resulting in a regrettable defeat.

"However, the players gave it all and displayed tenacious spirit in the games," she added.

The 3x3 basketball tournament at the Paris Olympics features 8 teams each in the men's and women's categories. According to the regulation, teams compete in a pool round, with the top two teams directly advancing to the semi-finals. The third to sixth-ranked teams compete in play-in games to determine the remaining two semifinal spots.

In the other play-in game, Canada cruised past Australia 21-10 to reach the semifinals.

Germany and Spain ranked top two in the pool stage and advanced to the semifinals directly.

Wan Jiyuan (R) of China launches an attack during the 3x3 basketball women's play-in game between China and the United States at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

Dearica Hamby (upper L) of the United States vies with Zhang Zhiting of China during the 3x3 basketball women's play-in game between China and the United States at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Guo Yu)

Wang Lili (L) of China attempts a layup during the 3x3 basketball women's play-in game between China and the United States at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

Dearica Hamby (R) of the United States competes with Zhang Zhiting of China during the 3x3 basketball women's play-in game between China and the United States at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Guo Yu)

Dearica Hamby (R) of the United States vies with Zhang Zhiting of China during the 3x3 basketball women's play-in game between China and the United States at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Guo Yu)

Wang Lili (2nd L) of China attempts a penetration during the 3x3 basketball women's play-in game between China and the United States at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

Rhyne Howard (L) of the United States vies with Wan Jiyuan of China during the 3x3 basketball women's play-in game between China and the United States at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Guo Yu)

Players of China react during a timeout of the 3x3 basketball women's pool round match between China and the United States at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

Wang Lili (L) of China competes with Hailey van Lith of the United States during the 3x3 basketball women's pool round match between China and the United States at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Guo Yu)

Dearica Hamby (L) of the United States goes for a layup during the 3x3 basketball women's pool round match between China and the United States at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

Wan Jiyuan (L) of China competes during the 3x3 basketball women's pool round match between China and the United States at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)