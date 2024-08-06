Olympics | China advance to women's team quarters in Olympic table tennis

Xinhua) 09:17, August 06, 2024

Wang Manyu (1st L) of China greets Chen Meng of China after the women's team round of 16 match of table tennis between China and Egypt at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

PARIS, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- Wang Manyu won two games as China swept past Egypt 3-0 to kick off their title-defending campaign in the Olympic table tennis women's team event here on Monday, advancing to the quarterfinals.

In the doubles clash, 25-year-old Wang partnered with 30-year-old Chen Meng, who had defended her Olympic crown in the women's singles two days ago, to beat Egypt's Mariam Alhodaby and Hana Goda 11-5, 11-2, 11-3 in 18 minutes, before overcoming 16-year-old Goda 11-4, 11-4, 11-9 in the third game.

China's world No. 1 Sun Yingsha, 23, who took gold in the mixed doubles partnering Wang Chuqin but lost to Chen Meng in the women's singles final, defeated 30-year-old Dina Meshref 11-5, 11-4, 8-11, 11-7 in the second game.

"I believe I'm finding my motivation again. I'm eager to dive back into the team competition since we've already reached the top 8. I still wish to get more excited and engaged in the team event," said Sun afterwards.

At Tokyo 2020, Wang, Sun and Chen teamed up to win the women's team gold for China. "Having fought side by side, we have built a strong trust and a deep understanding of one another. As we approach today's game, I believe there may have been a need to adjust following the singles match from the day before yesterday," added Sun.

"As the singles events have finished, we should now work hard together for the team competition," said Chen.

Wang said she felt content with her performance in her first match at Paris 2024.

"I was very excited in my first match and played with great dedication. I felt a little worried beforehand because I didn't know how I would perform. Fortunately, I felt pretty good after the first match," said Wang.

In the quarterfinals, China will face either Australia or Chinese Taipei, whose round of 16 match is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

In the other women's team match, Japan beat Poland 3-0. Miu Hirano, 24, scored two points for Japan.

The men's team event will also start on Tuesday morning.

China have swept all Olympic gold medals in the table tennis team event since it was introduced at Beijing 2008.

Chen Meng (R)/Wang Manyu of China react during the women's team round of 16 match of table tennis between China and Egypt at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Sun Yingsha of China competes during the women's team round of 16 match of table tennis between China and Egypt at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Sun Yingsha of China competes during the women's team round of 16 match of table tennis between China and Egypt at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Wang Manyu of China competes during the women's team round of 16 match of table tennis between China and Egypt at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Wang Manyu of China reacts during the women's team round of 16 match of table tennis between China and Egypt at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Chen Meng (C), Sun Yingsha (L) and Coach Ma Lin of China react during the women's team round of 16 match of table tennis between China and Egypt at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Chen Meng (L)/Wang Manyu of China are seen during the women's team round of 16 match of table tennis between China and Egypt at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Athletes pose for photos after the women's team round of 16 match of table tennis between China and Egypt at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Chen Meng (L)/Wang Manyu of China compete during the women's team round of 16 match of table tennis between China and Egypt at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Sun Yingsha of China reacts during the women's team round of 16 match of table tennis between China and Egypt at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Chen Meng (R)/Wang Manyu of China compete during the women's team round of 16 match of table tennis between China and Egypt at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Chen Meng (2nd R)/Wang Manyu of China react during the women's team round of 16 match of table tennis between China and Egypt at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Chen Meng (R)/Wang Manyu of China compete during the women's team round of 16 match of table tennis between China and Egypt at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Sun Yingsha of China competes during the women's team round of 16 match of table tennis between China and Egypt at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

