Commentary: Fostering an open, inclusive world through exchanges and mutual learning

Xinhua) 11:09, August 05, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- As the Paris 2024 Olympics captures global attention, it's important to remember that sports are not solely about winning or losing, but about competitors learning from each other, growing stronger together, and audiences appreciating the diverse cultures reflected in the performances of the players.

The Olympics symbolizes humanity's pursuit of peace, unity and progress. Among the efforts across generations towards this goal, exchanges and mutual learning between different civilizations are crucial. Innovative works that integrate Chinese and French cultural elements, along with activities like exhibitions showcasing Chinese sports culture and art, have enriched the cultural atmosphere of the Paris Olympic Games.

China has always been a staunch advocate for respecting cultural diversity and promoting exchanges to foster mutual understanding and global progress. With a 5,000-year history, Chinese civilization is renowned for its openness and inclusiveness. It continues to thrive with renewed vitality through interactions and exchanges with other cultures.

The recent surge in tourism to China among international travelers exemplifies the benefits of cultural exchange. Thanks to the country's visa-free policies, more visitors, particularly young people, are flocking in to experience a vibrant and amazing China. Some have developed a deep interest in traditional Chinese culture and heritage. These firsthand experiences have helped them gain a better understanding of the country.

The appeal of Chinese civilization is expanding both domestically and internationally. On July 27, the Beijing Central Axis was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List. The 700-year-old urban axis reflects traditional Chinese philosophical concepts of "Zhong" (centrality) and "He" (harmony), and has made significant contributions to the history of urban planning worldwide. China now boasts a total of 59 world heritage sites, ranking second globally. These sites serve as a window for people around the world to explore the country's rich and inclusive culture.

The world is currently experiencing an era of turbulences and changes, bringing human society to a historical crossroads. There are various cultures and civilizations in the world, all of which are valuable assets of human society. Theoretical paradigms such as the clash of civilizations and the notion of civilizational superiority exacerbate conflicts and hinder the progress of human civilization.

To address the growing challenges and fulfill our shared aspirations for peace and prosperity, the world needs increased dialogues and exchanges. This will enhance mutual understanding and trust while strengthening solidarity and cooperation. The rising consensus around the Global Civilization Initiative underscores this need, advocating for cultural exchanges to overcome estrangement, mutual learning to move past clashes, and coexistence to surpass notions of superiority.

The Olympic spirit embodies values such as mutual understanding, friendship and solidarity. Only by enhancing mutual understanding and bridging cultural gaps can people from around the world join hands to build a peaceful and more prosperous world that is open and inclusive.

