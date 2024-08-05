Children experience cultural activities at China House for Paris 2024 Olympic Games
A child experiences Chuiwan game in the China House for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)
A child experiences Wing Chun in the China House for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)
A child experiences Touhu game, or pitch-pot, an ancient entertainment that requires players to throw arrows from a set distance into a pot, in the China House for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)
A child poses for photos in the China House for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)
A child experiences lacquer fans in the China House for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)
A child kicks shuttlecock in the China House for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)
A French girl performances Wushu in the China House for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)
Performers perform Wing Chun in the China House for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)
Photos
