Children experience cultural activities at China House for Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Xinhua) 10:25, August 05, 2024

A child experiences Chuiwan game in the China House for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

A child experiences Wing Chun in the China House for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

A child experiences Touhu game, or pitch-pot, an ancient entertainment that requires players to throw arrows from a set distance into a pot, in the China House for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

A child poses for photos in the China House for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

A child experiences lacquer fans in the China House for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

A child kicks shuttlecock in the China House for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

A French girl performances Wushu in the China House for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Performers perform Wing Chun in the China House for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

