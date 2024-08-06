Olympics | China's Feng says discus silver is reward for hard work
Feng Bin of China celebrates after the women's discus throw final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
PARIS, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's Feng Bin said she was satisfied with her performance after claiming silver in the women's discus at the Paris Olympics on Monday.
Feng produced a best throw of 67.15m to fall less than two meters short of the gold medal, which was won by American Valarie Allman.
"I really focus on my life, my training," the 30-year-old said. "You can only see my six throws on the field but in order to throw six times very well, I devoted 365 days a year, maybe 100 or even 200 throws a day, so I can achieve my level today."
Feng has established herself as one of the most consistent performers in the discipline over the past three years.
She was the bronze medalist in this event at the Tokyo Games three years ago and also claimed gold and bronze at the 2022 and 2023 world championships, respectively.
"I also felt that when I'm competing on the field I need to face myself mentally," Feng said. "And this is also something natural after so many years, so many lessons learned from these major competitions and self adjustment," she added.
Feng Bin (L) of China reacts after the women's discus throw final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ming)
Feng Bin (back) of China celebrates with Sandra Elkasevic of Croatia after the women's discus throw final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ming)
Feng Bin of China competes during the women's discus throw final of athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ming)
Photos
