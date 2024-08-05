We Are China

China's Li Yuehong wins men's 25m rapid fire pistol gold at Paris Olympics

Xinhua) 16:25, August 05, 2024

Li Yuehong of China competes during the 25m rapid fire pistol men's final of shooting at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Chateauroux, France, Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

CHATEAUROUX, France, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's veteran shooter Li Yuehong won his maiden gold at his thrid Olympics after victory in men's 25m rapid fire pistol here on Monday.

The 34-year-old made 32 hits in the final to secure the fifth shooting gold for powerhouse China.

Li won bronze at both Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo Olympics.

Wang Xinjie of China competes during the 25m rapid fire pistol men's final of shooting at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Chateauroux, France, Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Cho Yeongjae of South Korea competes during the 25m rapid fire pistol men's final of shooting at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Chateauroux, France, Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Pavlo Korostylov of Ukraine competes during the 25m rapid fire pistol men's final of shooting at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Chateauroux, France, Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Li Yuehong of China reacts during the 25m rapid fire pistol men's final of shooting at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Chateauroux, France, Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Li Yuehong of China competes during the 25m rapid fire pistol men's final of shooting at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Chateauroux, France, Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Li Yuehong of China competes during the 25m rapid fire pistol men's final of shooting at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Chateauroux, France, Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

