Zou Jingyuan wins China's second gymnastics gold at Paris Olympics

Xinhua) 08:41, August 06, 2024

Zou Jingyuan of China attends the awarding ceremony after the men's parallel bars final of artistic gymnastics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

PARIS, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- Zou Jingyuan overcame a shoulder injury to capture the men's parallel bars title on Monday for China's second gymnastics gold medal at Paris Olympics.

Defending champion Zou was only the third man to win two gold medals in a row on this apparatus, amassing a massive 16.200 points to edge Illia Kovtun of Ukraine, who took the silver with 15.500.

Shinnosuke Oka of Japan, the all-around champion, got the bronze with 15.300 points.

Zou was seen nursing his right shoulder after Sunday's rings final, in which he collected a silver. He said afterwards the injury affected his training.

Zou's near perfect routine drew gasps from the crowd at Bercy Arena. He was in perfect control and flied over bars with such smooth connections.

His compatriot Zhang Boheng who just won the silver of men's all-round finished fourth in Monday's competition.

Zou Jingyuan of China celebrates during the awarding ceremony after the men's parallel bars final of artistic gymnastics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Gold medalist Zou Jingyuan (C) of China, silver medalist Illia Kovtun (L) of Ukraine and bronze medalist Oka Shinnosuke of Japan attend the awarding ceremony after the men's parallel bars final of artistic gymnastics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Zou Jingyuan of China celebrates after the men's parallel bars final of artistic gymnastics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Zou Jingyuan of China competes during the men's parallel bars final of artistic gymnastics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Lai Xiangdong)

Zou Jingyuan of China competes during the men's parallel bars final of artistic gymnastics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Lai Xiangdong)

Zou Jingyuan of China reacts during the men's parallel bars final of artistic gymnastics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Lai Xiangdong)

Zou Jingyuan of China competes during the men's parallel bars final of artistic gymnastics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Li An)

