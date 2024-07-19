Scenery of Ulan Mod grassland in Inner Mongolia
The long exposure photo shows the starry night sky over the Ulan Mod grassland in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Bei He)
A car runs along a road crossing the Ulan Mod grassland in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Bei He)
This photo taken on July 18, 2024 shows a herd of sheep in the Ulan Mod grassland in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 18, 2024 shows the sunset scenery over the Ulan Mod grassland in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)
This photo taken on July 18, 2024 shows a herd of horses in the Ulan Mod grassland in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 18, 2024 shows a herd of horses in the Ulan Mod grassland in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)
