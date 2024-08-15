Guizhou attracts tourists during peak summer travel season

Xinhua) 08:36, August 15, 2024

Tourists enjoy their leisure time at an ancient town in Zhongshan District of Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 8, 2024. Guizhou Province, with its cool climate and rich tourism resources, attracts tourists from all over the country during the peak summer travel season. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

People visit Jiaxiu Pavilion scenic area in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 13, 2024. Guizhou Province, with its cool climate and rich tourism resources, attracts tourists from all over the country during the peak summer travel season. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Tourists visit a park in Zhongshan District of Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 8, 2024. Guizhou Province, with its cool climate and rich tourism resources, attracts tourists from all over the country during the peak summer travel season. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

People visit Jiaxiu Pavilion scenic area in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 13, 2024. Guizhou Province, with its cool climate and rich tourism resources, attracts tourists from all over the country during the peak summer travel season. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Tourists visit an ancient town in Zhongshan District of Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 8, 2024. Guizhou Province, with its cool climate and rich tourism resources, attracts tourists from all over the country during the peak summer travel season. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

An aerial drone photo shows tourists at the Minghu Lake National Wetland Park in Zhongshan District of Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 7, 2024. Guizhou Province, with its cool climate and rich tourism resources, attracts tourists from all over the country during the peak summer travel season. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

