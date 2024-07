We Are China

In pics: Torch Festival of Yi ethnic group in Guizhou

Xinhua) 15:57, July 30, 2024

Women in traditional costumes take part in the annual Torch Festival of Yi ethnic group held in Weining County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Actors perform during the annual Torch Festival of Yi ethnic group held in Weining County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 29, 2024 shows people celebrating the annual torch festival of Yi ethnic group in Weining County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Actors perform traditional dance during the annual Torch Festival of Yi ethnic group held in Weining County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A torchbearer lights up a fire ring during the annual Torch Festival of Yi ethnic group held in Weining County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

People take part in the annual Torch Festival of Yi ethnic group held in Weining County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)