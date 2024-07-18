Tianmen grand bridge under construction in China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 08:33, July 18, 2024

This aerial drone photo taken on July 17, 2024 shows the Tianmen grand bridge in construction in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The 1,553-meter grand bridge is a major project on the expressway linking Anshun and Panzhou in Guizhou. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

A worker works at the construction site of the Tianmen grand bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 17, 2024. The 1,553-meter grand bridge is a major project on the expressway linking Anshun and Panzhou in Guizhou. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

