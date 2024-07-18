Tianmen grand bridge under construction in China's Guizhou
This aerial drone photo taken on July 17, 2024 shows the Tianmen grand bridge in construction in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The 1,553-meter grand bridge is a major project on the expressway linking Anshun and Panzhou in Guizhou. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
A worker works at the construction site of the Tianmen grand bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 17, 2024. The 1,553-meter grand bridge is a major project on the expressway linking Anshun and Panzhou in Guizhou. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
