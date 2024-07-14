"Laowai" in China | Belgian youth leads idyllic life in SW China

Xinhua) 15:54, July 14, 2024

Kevin Cillen Michael E. fetches water from a rainwater collector at his farm in Xiasi Village, Dushan County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 13, 2024.

Nestled in the heart of the mountains in Xiasi Village lies a unique ecological family farm. It is run by Kevin Cillen Michael E., a 28-year-old Belgian who has a passion for the land.

Together with his parents and siblings, they have combined Western farming techniques with local countryside practices to cultivate an "ecological oasis" in the remote area.

Surrounded by verdant hills and the melodious songs of birds, the family has dedicated themselves to the land, tirelessly pursuing their farming dream in China. Their journey began in 2000 when Kevin's mother, Hetty Cillen Bottheft, visited China as a volunteer for the first time. The enchanting landscapes and rich cultural tapestry of Guizhou captivated her, compelling her to make this foreign country her home. Soon after, Kevin's father, Patrick Jan Cillen, joined her in Guizhou.

In 2017, the family embarked on a new chapter, relocating to Xiasi Township to lease a plot amid the local forest and establish an ecological farm. From the ground up, they laid the foundation, leveling the terrain, sowing pastures, and acquiring lambs and chicks for rearing.

After more than two decades in China, Kevin and his family consider Guizhou their home. They have a clear vision for the future: to focus on ecological farming, explore new agricultural models, and promote environmental awareness through social media to attract more attention to ecological agriculture. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

This undated file photo shows Patrick Jan Cillen, Kevin Cillen Michael E.'s father, checking on a goat at his farm in Xiasi Village, Dushan County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Kevin Cillen Michael E. (R) and his father are seen at his farm in Xiasi Village, Dushan County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Kevin Cillen Michael E. (R) and his father walk in a forest near his farm in Xiasi Village, Dushan County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Kevin Cillen Michael E. checks on rabbits at his farm in Xiasi Village, Dushan County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Kevin Cillen Michael E. (L) talks to his father at his farm in Xiasi Village, Dushan County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Kevin Cillen Michael E. tends a newborn rabbit at his farm in Xiasi Village, Dushan County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Patrick Jan Cillen, Kevin Cillen Michael E.'s father, feeds water to poultry at his farm in Xiasi Village, Dushan County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Kevin Cillen Michael E. (L) and his father feed poultry at his farm in Xiasi Village, Dushan County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

