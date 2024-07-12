People take part in celebration of "Liuyueliu" in Liupanshui, SW China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 10:18, July 12, 2024

People take part in the celebration of "Liuyueliu", an ethnic festival, in Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 11, 2024. A series of cultural activities have been held during the celebration. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

People dance during the celebration of "Liuyueliu", an ethnic festival, in Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 11, 2024. A series of cultural activities have been held during the celebration. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

People take part in a traditional folk activity in celebration of "Liuyueliu", an ethnic festival, in Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 11, 2024. A series of cultural activities have been held during the celebration. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

People take part in a traditional folk activity in celebration of "Liuyueliu", an ethnic festival, in Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 11, 2024. A series of cultural activities have been held during the celebration. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

