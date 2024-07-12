People take part in celebration of "Liuyueliu" in Liupanshui, SW China's Guizhou
People take part in the celebration of "Liuyueliu", an ethnic festival, in Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 11, 2024. A series of cultural activities have been held during the celebration. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
People dance during the celebration of "Liuyueliu", an ethnic festival, in Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 11, 2024. A series of cultural activities have been held during the celebration. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
People take part in the celebration of "Liuyueliu", an ethnic festival, in Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 11, 2024. A series of cultural activities have been held during the celebration. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
People take part in a traditional folk activity in celebration of "Liuyueliu", an ethnic festival, in Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 11, 2024. A series of cultural activities have been held during the celebration. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
People take part in the celebration of "Liuyueliu", an ethnic festival, in Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 11, 2024. A series of cultural activities have been held during the celebration. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
People take part in a traditional folk activity in celebration of "Liuyueliu", an ethnic festival, in Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 11, 2024. A series of cultural activities have been held during the celebration. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
People take part in the celebration of "Liuyueliu", an ethnic festival, in Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 11, 2024. A series of cultural activities have been held during the celebration. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Aerial view of Zangke river scenic area in SW China
- Guizhou Village 'Olympics' wows crowds with Maori war dance
- Hometown of Moutai strives to promote tourism, liquor industry
- Rural road network in Guizhou significantly improved in past decade
- Guizhou culture and tourism promotion event held in Bucharest
- Advancement of new energy power production in SW China’s Guizhou
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.