Ethnic festival "Liuyueliu" celebrated in China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 10:30, July 14, 2024

People take part in the celebration of "Liuyueliu", an ethnic festival, in Jianhe County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 13, 2024. The annual celebration of the ethnic festival "Liuyueliu" lasts from July 11 to 14 here in Jianhe County. A series of cultural activities have been held during the celebration. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

