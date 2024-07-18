Grassroots expert dedicated to fossil science, public education in China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 08:57, July 18, 2024

Liu Feng (L) and his son Liu Xingyu patrol the Miaoling National Geopark in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Liu Feng, 55, is the curator of the Fossil Exhibition Hall in Balang Miao Village in Jianhe County. He also serves as a dedicated administrator at the Miaoling National Geopark in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture.

Since 1990, Liu has worked with teams from the paleontological research center of Guizhou University on field scientific expeditions, helping to excavate a large number of fossils. With support from local authorities, he even transformed his home into the fossil exhibition hall, displaying the fossils collected by the research teams.

When visitors come to this village, Liu Feng always shares his knowledge of fossils. Locals affectionately call him "the grassroots expert without diploma."

In 2022, his son Liu Xingyu also joined him in his educational efforts after graduating from university, continuing the family's dedication to fossil science and public education.

Liu Feng's son Liu Xingyu (L) introduces the formation process of paleontological fossils to children at Balang Paleontological Fossils Exhibition Hall in Jianhe County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This combo photo taken on July 15, 2024 shows paleontological fossils at Balang Paleontological Fossils Exhibition Hall in Jianhe County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Liu Feng (L) and his son Liu Xingyu collect paleontological fossils in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Liu Feng's son Liu Xingyu (back) explains geological knowledge to children during the summer vacation at the Miaoling National Geopark in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Liu Feng (2nd L, back) and his son Liu Xingyu (3rd L, back) introduce paleontological knowledge to visitors at Balang Paleontological Fossils Exhibition Hall in Jianhe County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This photo taken on July 14, 2024 shows the Balang Miao Village in Jianhe County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Liu Feng's son Liu Xingyu (1st R) explains geological knowledge to children during the summer vacation at the Miaoling National Geopark in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Liu Feng observes a paleontological fossil in a field scientific expedition in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 19, 2017. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Liu Feng's son Liu Xingyu (R) observes a fossil with a kid at the Miaoling National Geopark in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Liu Feng (R) and his son Liu Xingyu patrol the Miaoling National Geopark in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

In this aerial drone photo, Liu Xingyu leads the children to walk in Miaoling National Geopark in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

