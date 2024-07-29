We Are China

Longli County in SW China becomes popular destination during summer vacation

Xinhua) 08:57, July 29, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on July 26, 2024 shows tourists fishing at an ecological park in Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

During summer vacation, Longli County has become a popular destination for tourists to escape the sweltering summer heat. In recent years, local authorities have promoted the upgrading of the rural tourism, which attracts more tourists to visit.

Tourists tour the Zimei Lake scenic spot in Jinxing Village, Longshan Town, Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A tourist poses for a photo at the Zimei Lake scenic spot in Jinxing Village, Longshan Town, Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This photo taken on July 26, 2024 shows a camping base at an ecological park in Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 25, 2024 shows tourists enjoying sunset glow at the Zimei Lake scenic spot in Jinxing Village, Longshan Town, Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A tourist rides a horse at the Zimei Lake scenic spot in Jinxing Village, Longshan Town, Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Children play at an ecological park in Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A tourist tours the Zimei Lake scenic spot in Jinxing Village, Longshan Town, Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A tourist poses for a photo at the Zimei Lake scenic spot in Jinxing Village, Longshan Town, Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Tourists tour the Zimei Lake scenic spot in Jinxing Village, Longshan Town, Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 27, 2024 shows people cooling off in a river at Lianhua Village, Longshan Town, Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A tourist poses for a photo at the Zimei Lake scenic spot in Jinxing Village, Longshan Town, Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

