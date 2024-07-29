Guizhou's unique appeal shining brightly in Paris

Xinhua) 10:34, July 29, 2024

GUIYANG, July 27 (Xinhua) -- In the bustling Paris Opera metro station, several hurried passersby unexpectedly paused and stared at the huge posters showcasing the landscapes and cultural elements of southwest China's Guizhou Province.

Each poster, measuring 2 meters in length and 1.5 meters in height, features aerial views of rice terraces reflecting the blue sky, white clouds and farmers working in the fields.

"It's gorgeous! From it, I see a different China -- a wonderland with beautiful natural scenery. I'd like to visit there one day. Compared with the crowded cities, this place is full of green and vitality, so it is especially fascinating for me," said two excited French girls.

The photo exhibition, displayed at several metro stations in the city during the Paris Olympics, is part of a series of culture and tourism promotional events by Guizhou. It aims to offer French people diverse ways to experience the vibrant charm of Guizhou up close.

Guizhou is predominantly mountainous and hilly, covering 92.5 percent of its land area. Amidst the rolling mountains, the province is home to ethnic groups such as the Miao, Bouyei, Dong and Shui, who live in harmony with nature and have created a rich and colorful ethnic culture.

"We selected 32 photos representing Guizhou's most iconic landscapes and turned them into large posters to visually introduce our hometown to the world. I hope these images can resonate with people from diverse cultural backgrounds who share a love for their home," said Zhang Zhu, curator of this photo exhibition in Paris.

The exhibition will run until August 18, Zhang added.

Apart from the photo exhibition, the Guizhou branch of China's Panpan Foods has also brought bakery products to Paris to share with the people there.

Officials from the province said that they expect more and deeper cooperation and cultural exchanges with France in fields such as ecological protection and rural tourism.

