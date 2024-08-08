Repurposed bus provides convenient, considerate services for farmers and their agricultural products in SW China’s Guiyang

People's Daily Online) 16:36, August 08, 2024

Recently, bus 252 in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province has gone viral. Affectionately dubbed the "vegetable transport bus" by netizens, it's filled not only with passengers, but also local produce.

Farmers await the arrival of the bus running on Route 252 in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qian)

For years, the bus has been traversing through many villages and towns in Wudang district of the city, transporting local farmers and their fresh vegetables to downtown markets.

In an attempt to accommodate farmers and their agricultural products, the local public transport company in Guiyang once experimented with attaching hooks to the back of the buses for farmers to hang their vegetable baskets. However, this approach was quickly abandoned due to concerns over traffic safety.

In May 2024, the local public transport company made the decision to introduce a specialized bus service exclusively for farmers and their produce.

Photo shows farmers and their agricultural products on a bus running on Route 252 in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qian)

On June 1, a group of farmers, accompanied by their several thousand kilograms of produce, embarked on the inaugural journey of the bus.

To streamline the service, the local public transport company has reduced the number of bus stops from 36 to just four, strategically selecting locations where a larger number of farmers can conveniently board. Furthermore, the bus now departs 10 minutes earlier than its previous schedule since its transformation.

Drivers of the bus also assist farmers with the loading and unloading of their produce, and the bus has installed removable shelves to help riders with cargo space.

Since its inception, the bus service has catered to the transportation needs of nearly 7,000 farmers, facilitating the movement of almost 100 tonnes of agricultural products.

Photo shows farmers and their agricultural products on a bus running on Route 252 in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qian)

Farmers sell vegetables and fruits after they arrive in a downtown area in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qian)

