'Alphonse Mucha: Spirit of Art Nouveau' exhibition on display in Sydney

A visitor admires Mucha's works at the exhibition at the Art Gallery of New South Wales in Australia. (Photo/Bai Yuchen)

"Alphonse Mucha: Spirit of Art Nouveau" is currently on display at the Art Gallery of New South Wales in Australia. The exhibition features a diverse collection of works by Czech artist Alphonse Mucha, including illustrations, jewelry, interior decorations, and photographs.

Alphonse Mucha (1860-1939) is celebrated as a Czech national treasure, renowned for his contributions to illustration, poster art, advertising, product packaging, interior decoration, jewelry design, and stained glass windows. Mucha is highly regarded, often referred to as “the greatest decorative artist in the world” and “the prince of poster art”. His works are characterized by a strong personal style and are emblematic of the Art Nouveau movement that began sweeping across Europe in the late 19th century.

Mucha once remarked, “I was happy to be involved in an art for the people and not for private drawing rooms,” a philosophy he embraced throughout his career. This exhibition not only showcases many of Mucha’s iconic works but also embodies his commitment to “art for the people”. Visitors can also experience an immersive digital display of Mucha’s later masterpiece, “The Slav Epic”.

Visitor admire Mucha's works at the exhibition at the Art Gallery of New South Wales in Australia. (Photo/Bai Yuchen)

Local residents Linda and Annie visited on a friend’s recommendation and were captivated by Mucha’s unique and beautiful style. They felt fortunate to have such a wonderful exhibition in their neighborhood.

James Paul, head of the art shop at the gallery, noted that the Mucha exhibition has attracted people of all ages and professions. Many visitors purchase merchandise after viewing the exhibition, making these products some of the best-selling items of any themed exhibition in recent years.

The exhibition, a collaboration between the Art Gallery of New South Wales and the Mucha Foundation in Prague, the Czech Republic, features items from the Mucha Family Collection and will be on display until September 22, 2024.

Visitor admire Mucha's works at the exhibition at the Art Gallery of New South Wales in Australia. (Photo/Bai Yuchen)

A visitor admires Mucha's works at the exhibition at the Art Gallery of New South Wales in Australia. (Photo/Bai Yuchen)

"Alphonse Mucha: Spirit of Art Nouveau" is currently on display at the Art Gallery of New South Wales in Australia. (Photo/Bai Yuchen)

A visitor purchases themed merchandise after viewing the exhibition at the Art Gallery of New South Wales in Australia. (Photo/Bai Yuchen)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Wu Chengliang)