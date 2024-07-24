International youngsters revel in art exchanges in north China

Children from a troupe of Uzbekistan visit a painting exhibition held during the 2024 Tianjin International Children's Art Festival in Tianjin, north China, July 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

TIANJIN, July 23 (Xinhua) -- Themed "Peace, Friendship, Future," the 2024 Tianjin International Children's Art Festival commenced on Monday evening in north China's Tianjin Municipality, drawing over 1,000 young artists from more than 50 art groups across 40 countries and regions.

The five-day festival is scheduled to host a variety of activities, including artistic performances, a grand gala featuring children from home and abroad, an ascent of the Tianjin section of the Great Wall and tours around the city.

Liu Xinyi, an 8-year-old member of the Tianjin Cathay Future Children's Choir, performed the song "Ode to Joy" at the event's opening ceremony. "This event brings children from around the world together as one family, united, amicable and joyful," she said.

Ehab Gouda, president of the Arabs Friendship Association Limited, led an Egyptian children's art troupe to participate in this art festival.

The dance cultures of China and Egypt are distinct, yet the fusion of these two presents a spectacular sight, according to Gouda.

"I enjoy experiencing Chinese culture and feeling the fusion of different cultures at this art festival. It is a very special experience for young people," he added.

Farida Afify, a 15-year-old member of the Egypt Children of Pharaoh troupe, is visiting Tianjin for the first time. "I really like the Chinese culture. I think it's very impressive, and I want to learn more about it. It will inspire me to do many things," she said.

Li Ye, dean of the Oregon International Ballet Academy from the United States, led 12 American children to participate in the festival for the first time.

Members from a chorus of Romania pose for a group photo during the 2024 Tianjin International Children's Art Festival in Tianjin, north China, July 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

"Art has no borders. I hope children will see more, experience more, and feel the delicate emotions in Chinese culture, integrating themselves into the portrayal of ballet characters and becoming pioneers of cultural exchanges between the East and the West in the future," Li said.

This year's festival is jointly hosted by the Tianjin municipal government and the China Soong Ching Ling Foundation and co-organized by the city's foreign affairs office and the Cathay Future Culture &Art Foundation.

Zhang Ling, deputy mayor of Tianjin, said that as a renowned international children's art exchange platform, the festival has a significant influence both domestically and internationally, constructing a bridge symbolizing "peace, friendship, and the future."

"This year's festival will showcase the unique charm of Chinese culture and Tianjin to the world. It aims to foster art exchanges among Chinese and foreign youth, allowing them to fully display their talents, share artistic sentiments and exchange achievements," Zhang noted during her speech delivered at the opening ceremony.

The Tianjin International Children's Art Festival has been held for 10 editions, with the participation of nearly 10,000 children from some 100 countries and regions over the years, according to the organizers.

