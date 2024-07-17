Trending in China | Tile carving: The beauty of architecture

July 17, 2024

Tile carving is an ancient and exquisite art form that uses tiles as canvases and carving tools as brushes to create vivid patterns and images. Common themes include auspicious motifs such as dragons and phoenixes, the twin immortals of harmony and union (He-He), carp, and characters symbolizing good fortune, prosperity, longevity and happiness. Enter the realm of tile carving and discover its unique charm, where each incision reflects the artisan's skill and dedication, enriching architectural beauty while preserving history and culture.

