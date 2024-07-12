Artist breathes new life into traditional deadwood art in N China's Inner Mongolia

People's Daily Online) 10:50, July 12, 2024

Su Dianzheng works on a deadwood artwork. (Photo/Jin Ping)

In China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the craft of creating artworks from deadwood is considered an intangible cultural heritage. Su Dianzheng, an inheritor of this tradition in Hinggan League, has revitalized and advanced the art form through his dedication and innovative techniques.

Su developed a profound passion for painting during his childhood, with bark painting becoming his initial focus of study.

Photo shows bark paintings created by Su Dianzheng. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Xuedong)

"I was invited to take part in a tourism souvenir design competition in Arxan city. I dedicated six months to designing souvenirs," Su recalled.

Later, Su and his students received an invitation from the Bailang Forestry Bureau to create tourism souvenirs. Through their efforts, they made remarkable advancements in the art of bark painting, and the products they developed sold well.

Photo shows deadwood artworks created by Su Dianzheng. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Xuedong)

Along with keeping the traditional craft alive, Su also works on new ideas and innovation. He has tried using different kinds of tree bark and methods to make bigger bark paintings, adding more variety to his art.

Su Dianzheng works on a bark painting. (Photo/Jin Ping)

"I am currently dedicating my efforts to studying deadwood, tree roots, tree seeds, and tree bark, intending to transform them into artworks. This not only turns waste into art but also enriches the artwork. It also creates employment opportunities for unemployed individuals living in forests," Su explained.

Su's artworks have gained widespread recognition and acclaim in the industry. His art has been praised for its unique style and for showcasing the distinct regional culture and natural landscapes of Hinggan League.

