Pic story: inheritor of jade carving art in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:02, June 26, 2024

Zhang Tiecheng makes a jade carving work at his studio in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Tian Weiwei)

China's Jade carving art, which can date back to the Neolithic Age, reached its peak time in the Ming and Qing dynasties (1368-1911). The art was inscribed into the national intangible cultural heritage list in 2008.

Selecting materials, designing and carving are the three major steps involved in jade carving. The craftsmen should have mastery in painting, carving and literature in order to complete an artwork, which is designed and carved according to the material itself and the aspiration of the artist. Most of the jade carving artworks convey auspicious meanings.

Zhang Tiecheng, a master of the jade carving art born in Beijing in 1967, has devoted his love to traditional Chinese paintings since childhood. In 1987, he was enrolled in the Beijing Jade Articles Factory and became an apprentice of master Wang Yaotang. In his over 30 years' career, Zhang learned skills from his predecessors and formed his own unique style. Since 2005, he has participated in the repairing of rare jade cultural relics for the Forbidden City.

In the past 20 years, Zhang has accepted more than 30 apprentices. He also acted as part-time professor at various art institutes and vocational schools. He also set up a creative studio and won numerous honors.

An artist makes a jade carving work at Zhang Tiecheng's studio in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

An artist makes a jade carving work at Zhang Tiecheng's studio in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Tian Weiwei)

Zhang Tiecheng makes a jade carving work at his studio in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

Carving tools are seen at Zhang Tiecheng's studio in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

Zhang Tiecheng designs for a jade carving work at his studio in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Zhang Tiecheng checks the quality of jade at his studio in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhu Weixi)

A jade carving artwork is displayed at Zhang Tiecheng's studio in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhu Weixi)

A jade carving artwork is displayed at Zhang Tiecheng's studio in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhu Weixi)

Zhang Tiecheng makes a jade carving work at his studio in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhu Weixi)

Zhang Tiecheng (L) and his senior sister apprentice Wang Jian check a jade carving work at his studio in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhu Weixi)

A jade carving artwork is displayed at Zhang Tiecheng's studio in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Tian Weiwei)

Zhang Tiecheng makes a jade carving work at his studio in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

An artist makes a jade carving work at Zhang Tiecheng's studio in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

Zhang Tiecheng makes a jade carving work at his studio in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhu Weixi)

Zhang Tiecheng checks the quality of a jade carving work at his studio in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhu Weixi)

Zhang Tiecheng poses for a photo at his studio in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhu Weixi)

Zhang Tiecheng makes a jade carving work at his studio in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhu Weixi)

A jade carving artwork is displayed at Zhang Tiecheng's studio in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhu Weixi)

Zhang Tiecheng (L) guides an apprentice at his studio in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhu Weixi)

Zhang Tiecheng draws a pattern for jade carving at his studio in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhu Weixi)

Zhang Tiecheng poses for a photo at his studio in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Jade carving artworks are displayed at Zhang Tiecheng's studio in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Tian Weiwei)

Zhang Tiecheng poses for a photo at his studio in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

An artist makes a jade carving work at Zhang Tiecheng's studio in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A jade carving artwork is displayed at Zhang Tiecheng's studio in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A jade carving artwork is displayed at Zhang Tiecheng's studio in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Zhang Tiecheng designs for a jade carving work at his studio in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

A semi-finished jade carving work is seen at Zhang Tiecheng's studio in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

A semi-finished jade carving work is seen at Zhang Tiecheng's studio in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

