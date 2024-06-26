Home>>
Corn husk weaving
(People's Daily App) 16:13, June 26, 2024
Corn husk weaving is a traditional Chinese folk art that transforms discarded corn husks from harvesting into refined handiwork. Skilled artisans use these husks to create handicraft items, including baskets, mats, and rugs.
(Video source: Kuaishou; compiled by Zhang Yangqian)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Stitching heritage art into modern innovation
- Rural art gallery promotes integrated development of culture, tourism in E China's Zhejiang
- The art of magic made from leftovers
- UK-China arts event celebrates rich history, cultural exchanges
- The enchanting creation of Chinese lacquer fans
- Pic story: inheritor of jade carving art in Beijing
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.