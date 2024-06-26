Corn husk weaving

(People's Daily App) 16:13, June 26, 2024

Corn husk weaving is a traditional Chinese folk art that transforms discarded corn husks from harvesting into refined handiwork. Skilled artisans use these husks to create handicraft items, including baskets, mats, and rugs.

(Video source: Kuaishou; compiled by Zhang Yangqian)

