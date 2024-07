We Are China

Getting a handle of Dunhuang-style gestures

(People's Daily App) 13:23, July 09, 2024

Watch as a museum employee at Tianjin Digital Art Museum in North China vividly demonstrates a variety of elegant Dunhuang-style hand gestures.

(Produced by Yang Yang; source: Tianjin Digital Art Museum)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)