North China's Tianjin launches China-Europe freight train route

Xinhua) 08:25, July 02, 2024

A China-Europe freight train bound for Moscow departs from Tianjin International Land Port in north China's Tianjin, July 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

A freight train bound for Moscow, Russia departed from Tianjin International Land Port on Monday, marking the launch of the land port's first China-Europe freight train route.

The train, loaded with 1,129 tonnes of goods, is scheduled to reach Moscow in about 15 days via the port of Erenhot in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

