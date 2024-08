View of Beijing on sunny day

Xinhua) 10:41, August 13, 2024

Tourists have fun in Jingshan Park on a sunny day in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This photo taken from Jingshan Hill on Aug. 12, 2024 shows the skyscrapers of the central business district (CBD) on a sunny day in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Tourists take pictures of the Palace Museum from Jingshan Park on a sunny day in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Tourists have fun in Jingshan Park on a sunny day in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Tourists take pictures from Jingshan Park on a sunny day in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Tourists take pictures of Beihai Park from Jingshan Hill on a sunny day in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This photo taken on Aug. 12, 2024 shows the Drum Tower seen from the Jingshan Hill on the Beijing Central Axis on a sunny day in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This photo taken from Jingshan Park on Aug. 12, 2024 shows the National Centre for the Performing Arts on a sunny day in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Tourists take pictures of a turret of the Palace Museum on a sunny day in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This stitched photo taken on Aug. 12, 2024 from Jingshan Park shows the Palace Museum on a sunny day in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This photo taken on Aug. 12, 2024 from Jingshan Park shows the Palace Museum on a sunny day in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Tourists take a selfie at Jingshan Hill on a sunny day in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Tourists have fun in Jingshan Park on a sunny day in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

