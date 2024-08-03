Scenery of Mutianyu section of Great Wall in Beijing

Xinhua) 14:43, August 03, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 3, 2024 shows scenery of the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

An aerial panoramic drone photo taken on Aug. 3, 2024 shows scenery of the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

