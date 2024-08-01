Beijing Central Axis listed as World Heritage Site

(People's Daily App) 16:42, August 01, 2024

The 46th session of the World Heritage Committee in New Delhi, India, announced on July 27 that the Beijing Central Axis ‒ "A Building Ensemble Exhibiting the Ideal Order of the Chinese Capital" ‒ has been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, becoming China's 59th World Heritage Site. The Central Axis in Beijing is an ensemble of palaces, public buildings, and gardens that governs the overall layout of the old city area of the Chinese capital.

(Produced by Chu Tiange and Xie Runjia; Video source: Tencent, CGTN)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)