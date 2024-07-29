Pic story of protector of cultural relics in Temple of Heaven in Beijing

Xinhua) 10:06, July 29, 2024

Chen Geng conducts daily check at the Temple of Heaven, a heritage component on the Beijing Central Axis, in Beijing, capital of China, July 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Interested in traditional architecture since childhood, Chen Geng works now at the administration of the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, with a major duty of daily check, maintenance and protection of the cultural relics in the temple.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Saturday announced the inclusion of the Beijing Central Axis: A Building Ensemble Exhibiting the Ideal Order of the Chinese Capital, into its world heritage list.

Beijing Central Axis, initially established in the 13th century and formed in the 16th century, runs through the old city of Beijing from north to south. It has become the longest urban axis in the world today, spanning 7.8 kilometers.

The heritage area of the Beijing Central Axis covers 589 hectares, with a buffer zone of 4,542 hectares. Its location, layout, urban form, and design reflect the ancient Chinese tradition of urban planning, serving as an important emblem that highlights the distinctive characteristics of Chinese civilization.

Chen Geng (1st, L) checks the humidity of the base of a gate at the Temple of Heaven, a heritage component on the Beijing Central Axis, in Beijing, capital of China, July 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

Chen Geng conducts daily check at the Temple of Heaven, a heritage component on the Beijing Central Axis, in Beijing, capital of China, July 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

Chen Geng is pictured at the Temple of Heaven, a heritage component on the Beijing Central Axis, in Beijing, capital of China, July 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)