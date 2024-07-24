Beijing City Walk: the chilled-out lifestyle of young people in the city

As China's 144-hour visa-free policy fuels a surge in tourism, this video is your key to unlocking an unforgettable experience in Beijing. Join our guide Monica on a journey to discover how the city's youth unwind in their spare time.

Explore the city's best-kept secrets from bustling markets offering a tantalizing array of local foods to hidden picnic spots perfect for capturing Instagram-worthy photos.

Escape the urban stress and find tranquility in Beijing's own "Central Park" and "Seine River," popular retreats for the city's young crowd. As the sun sets, experience the thrill of a flying swing ride, soaring above the city's skyline and feeling the charm of getting "Lost in Beijing."

Whether you're a first-time visitor or a seasoned traveler, this video will guide you through the city's trendiest spots, helping you create memories that will last a lifetime.

(Intern Jiang Yinghan and Xing Yawen contributed to this story.)

