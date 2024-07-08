Home>>
Visa-free China adventures from Beijing
(People's Daily App) 14:21, July 08, 2024
Embark on your 144-hour visa-free adventure in Beijing, where history meets modernity. Experience a world-class city without hassle!
(Video source: Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism; text compiled by Liu Haozhe)
