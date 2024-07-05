Beijing's Lotus Market reopens with upgraded facilities, dazzling performances

Visitors to the newly renovated Lotus Market in Beijing, a popular destination at the southern end of Shichahai Lake in Xicheng district, are being treated to a dazzling array of activities and performances along the lakeside promenade following the market's reopening in April.

Along the street, visitors can enjoy the "Summer Cultural Relics Exhibition" at Guanfu Museum, a Hanfu experience store showcasing traditional ethnic Han Chinese clothing, a shop selling cultural creative products, and the historic Tongheju restaurant, among others.

The ongoing 23rd Shichahai Lake Cultural Tourism Festival features nearly 100 themed cultural, commercial, and tourism activities, as well as over 1,000 exciting performances. The festival will last until October.

Boating on Shichahai has long been a popular summer activity in Beijing. The five cruise terminals at Lotus Market have upgraded their digital smart operating systems. This allows them to share real-time information on the number of available cruise ships at each terminal and enables intelligent control of the ships.

Click to take a look at the Lotus Market and immerse yourself in the essence of old Beijing culture.

Video Source: Xicheng District Bureau of Culture and Tourism

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Wu Chengliang)