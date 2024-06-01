Home>>
City view of Beijing
(Xinhua) 11:09, June 01, 2024
This photo taken on May 31, 2024 shows a view around Qianmen Gate in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
This photo taken on May 31, 2024 shows a city view of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
This photo taken on May 31, 2024 shows a turret of the Palace Museum and the skyscrapers of the Central Business District (CBD) in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
This photo taken on May 31, 2024 shows a city view of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
This photo taken on May 31, 2024 shows a view of the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
