City view of Beijing

Xinhua) 11:09, June 01, 2024

This photo taken on May 31, 2024 shows a view around Qianmen Gate in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

This photo taken on May 31, 2024 shows a city view of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

This photo taken on May 31, 2024 shows a turret of the Palace Museum and the skyscrapers of the Central Business District (CBD) in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

This photo taken on May 31, 2024 shows a city view of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

This photo taken on May 31, 2024 shows a view of the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

