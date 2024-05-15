Home>>
Stunning sunset glow illuminates Beijing sky
(Ecns.cn) 13:15, May 15, 2024
The White Pagoda at Miaoying Temple is captured against the sunset glow in Beijing, May 14, 2024. (Photo: China News Network/Li Taiyuan)
Stunning sunset glow illuminates the sky in Beijing on Tuesday.
Stunning sunset glow illuminates the sky in Beijing, May 14, 2024. (Photo: China News Network/Li Jun)
