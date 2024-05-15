We Are China

Stunning sunset glow illuminates Beijing sky

Ecns.cn) 13:15, May 15, 2024

The White Pagoda at Miaoying Temple is captured against the sunset glow in Beijing, May 14, 2024. (Photo: China News Network/Li Taiyuan)

Stunning sunset glow illuminates the sky in Beijing on Tuesday.

The White Pagoda at Miaoying Temple is captured against the sunset glow in Beijing, May 14, 2024. (Photo: China News Network/Li Taiyuan)

The White Pagoda at Miaoying Temple is captured against the sunset glow in Beijing, May 14, 2024. (Photo: China News Network/Li Taiyuan)

Stunning sunset glow illuminates the sky in Beijing, May 14, 2024. (Photo: China News Network/Li Jun)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)