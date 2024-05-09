Beijing to build more greenways by 2035

BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- China's capital city will build a greenway network covering over 5,000 km by 2035, offering its residents more green spaces within easier reach, according to a plan released on Wednesday.

The greenways will cover the central districts, plains and mountainous areas of Beijing, according to the plan released by the Beijing Municipal Commission of Planning and Natural Resources.

Under the plan, over 2,000 km of city-level greenways will be available by 2035, connecting over 5,000 residential areas, some 780 villages, more than 460 tourist attractions and parks and about 460 historical and cultural resources, among other locations.

Beijing has launched the greenway planning and building since 2013. Currently, about 1,465 km of greenways have been built in the city, restoring and integrating ecological resources along the lines.

