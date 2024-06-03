Village in Beijing develops tourism relying on Great Wall resources

An aerial drone photo taken on June 1, 2024 shows the Great Wall and the Shixia Village in Yanqing District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- Shixia Village in Yanqing District of Beijing was first built in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) and was once an important pass in the north of Juyongguan section of the Great Wall.

The village, which is surrounded by mountains, has developed a tourism industry relying on the resources of the Great Wall in recent years and attracts visitors from all over the world.

An aerial drone photo taken on June 1, 2024 shows the Shixia Village in Yanqing District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

A villager sweeps a lane in the morning in Shixia Village in Yanqing District of Beijing, capital of China, June 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

A villager works in a garden in Shixia Village, Yanqing District of Beijing, capital of China, May 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Waiters serve local delicacy to customers in Shixia Village in Yanqing District of Beijing, capital of China, June 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Teachers and students from Beijing Institute of Petrochemical Technology discuss rural cultural tourism at a reading room in Shixia Village in Yanqing District of Beijing, capital of China, May 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

A boy walks past the relic site of an ancient fort in Shixia Village in Yanqing District of Beijing, capital of China, May 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

People visit Shixia Village in Yanqing District of Beijing, capital of China, June 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Visitors have a meal in Shixia Village in Yanqing District of Beijing, capital of China, June 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

An activity for primary and secondary school students themed on the Great Wall culture is held in Shixia Village in Yanqing District of Beijing, capital of China, May 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Mei Jingtian is on his way to patrol the Great Wall in Shixia Village in Yanqing District of Beijing, capital of China, May 23, 2024. Mei started protecting the Great Wall spontaneously since early 1980s and has raised the awareness of the Great Wall protection among many villagers. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

Liu Hongyan, a Great Wall protector, patrols on the Great Wall in Shixia Village in Yanqing District of Beijing, capital of China, June 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Mei Jingtian (R) and Liu Hongyan are on their way to patrol the Great Wall in Shixia Village in Yanqing District of Beijing, capital of China, May 23, 2024. Mei started protecting the Great Wall spontaneously since early 1980s and has raised the awareness of the Great Wall protection among many villagers. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

Mei Jingtian is seen on the Great Wall in Shixia Village in Yanqing District of Beijing, capital of China, May 23, 2024. Mei started protecting the Great Wall spontaneously since early 1980s and has raised the awareness of the Great Wall protection among many villagers. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

This photo taken on May 31, 2024 shows the Great Wall at dusk in Shixia Village in Yanqing District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

