In pics: lotus flowers at Yuanmingyuan Park in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:41, July 01, 2024

A dragonfly rests on a lotus bud at Yuanmingyuan Park in Beijing, capital of China, June 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Visitors enjoy blooming lotus flowers by boats at Yuanmingyuan Park in Beijing, capital of China, June 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This photo taken on June 30, 2024 shows blooming lotus flowers at Yuanmingyuan Park in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Visitors enjoy blooming lotus flowers at Yuanmingyuan Park in Beijing, capital of China, June 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Visitors enjoy blooming lotus flowers at Yuanmingyuan Park in Beijing, capital of China, June 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Visitors enjoy blooming lotus flowers by boats at Yuanmingyuan Park in Beijing, capital of China, June 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

