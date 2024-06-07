Beijing City Walk: Discover the cultural allure of the hutongs, ancient city wall

Join us on a captivating journey through Beijing's old town with our guide, Monica! As a historic city with a rich cultural heritage and long-standing legacy, Beijing has so much to offer. In this video, you'll get a close glimpse into the lifestyle of old Beijingers as you stroll through the charming streets. Witness a hands-on class on crafting traditional Beijing clay sculptures of Lord Rabbit, a beloved figure in Chinese folklore, and enjoy afternoon tea on the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) city wall while taking in the sunset. Don’t miss out on this treasured Chinese cultural route that will allow you to experience Beijing's historical and cultural charm up close.

(Intern Jiang Yinghan contributed to this story.)

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Du Mingming)