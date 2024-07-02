Beijing section of Beijing-Yuxian Expressway opens to traffic

Xinhua) 10:48, July 02, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on July 1, 2024 shows the Beijing section of the Beijing-Yuxian Expressway in Beijing, capital of China. The Beijing section of the Beijing-Yuxian Expressway officially opened to traffic on Monday, reducing road travel time from the Junzhuang interchange on Beijing's west sixth ring road to Lingshan Mountain from 2 hours to 45 minutes. The expressway section will help lower traffic pressure in both the northwest and the southwest of Beijing. It will also contribute to disaster relief in the capital's mountainous areas and promote regional development. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

