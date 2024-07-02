Beijing to improve infrastructures for development of future industries

Xinhua) 08:36, July 02, 2024

A child experiences a Lynk & Co's new energy vehicle at the 2024 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing, China, April 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- The municipal government of Beijing released a guideline to enhance infrastructures and services in a bid to foster the city's future-oriented industries.

Last year, the city included six fields such as information, health, manufacturing, energy and materials, as well as 20 industries such as general artificial intelligence, 6G, smart travel, and quantum information into its future-oriented industry promotion plan.

Based on the above-mentioned fields and industries, the city will upgrade and build new incubation bases to provide high-value support for small and medium-sized enterprise as well as unicorn enterprises, according to Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology.

"Such bases need to be equipped with various resources including docking universities and research institutions, and providing finance and business management services, so as to help enterprises recruit talent, transform scientific and technological achievements, develop markets, and seek investment and financing," said an official from the bureau.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)