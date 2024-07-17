Beijing's GDP up 5.4 pct in H1

Xinhua) 13:56, July 17, 2024

BEIJING, July 17 (Xinhua) -- Gross domestic product (GDP) of Beijing increased 5.4 percent year on year in the first half of 2024, the city's statistics authorities said Wednesday.

Its GDP reached nearly 2.18 trillion yuan (about 305.55 billion U.S. dollars) during this period, according to the municipal bureau of statistics.

The primary industry achieved an added value of 4.11 billion yuan, a decrease of 0.1 percent; the secondary industry achieved an added value of 303.82 billion yuan, an increase of 5.7 percent, and the tertiary industry surpassed 1.87 trillion yuan, up 5.4 percent.

From January to June, the emerging sectors in Beijing showed strong performance. The added value of strategic emerging industries above the designated size increased by 12.9 percent. Production of new energy vehicles, wind turbines, integrated circuits and industrial robots increased by 3.5 times, 66.1 percent, 13.2 percent and 12.4 percent, respectively.

In the tertiary sector, the information transmission, software and information technology services industry saw rapid growth, achieving an added value of 494.46 billion yuan, up 12.4 percent. The added value of the financial industry saw a 5.8 percent growth to 438.03 billion yuan. The city's transportation, warehousing and postal services industry reported an added value of 58.38 billion yuan, up 10.4 percent.

