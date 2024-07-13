Shanghai Port thrashes Beijing in Chinese Super League
BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Two goals and two assists from Wu Lei lifted Shanghai Port to a 5-1 win over Beijing Guoan in the Chinese Super League (CSL) on Friday.
Aiming to bounce back from a home defeat last Sunday, Lin Liangming put Guoan ahead with a header on 13 minutes. However, seven minutes later, Wu was left unmarked inside the box and volleyed home Shanghai's equalizer. Brazilian striker Gustavo then scored a brace inside three minutes to make it 3-1 for Shanghai Port.
In the second half, Wu assisted Oscar for an easy goal and then added another himself en route to helping his team extend their 12-game winning streak.
Shanghai Port still lead the CSL standings with 16 wins and three draws, followed by city rivals Shanghai Shenhua who have 14 wins and four draws with one game in hand.
In Friday's other games, 10-men Cangzhou Mighty Lions drew with Wuhan Three Towns 1-1 at home, while Chengdu Rongcheng beat Tianjin Jinmen Tiger 2-1. The game between Qingdao West Coast and Zhejiang FC was postponed to Saturday afternoon due to heavy fog.
Photos
Related Stories
- Visa-free China adventures from Beijing
- Beijing's Lotus Market reopens with upgraded facilities, dazzling performances
- Beijing section of Beijing-Yuxian Expressway opens to traffic
- Beijing to improve infrastructures for development of future industries
- In pics: lotus flowers at Yuanmingyuan Park in Beijing
- Beijing unveils more measures to boost property market
- Beijing turns on the lights
- Beijing sees robust tourism during Dragon Boat Festival
- Beijing City Walk: Discover the cultural allure of the hutongs, ancient city wall
- Village in Beijing develops tourism relying on Great Wall resources
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.