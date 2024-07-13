Shanghai Port thrashes Beijing in Chinese Super League

Xinhua) 13:30, July 13, 2024

BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Two goals and two assists from Wu Lei lifted Shanghai Port to a 5-1 win over Beijing Guoan in the Chinese Super League (CSL) on Friday.

Aiming to bounce back from a home defeat last Sunday, Lin Liangming put Guoan ahead with a header on 13 minutes. However, seven minutes later, Wu was left unmarked inside the box and volleyed home Shanghai's equalizer. Brazilian striker Gustavo then scored a brace inside three minutes to make it 3-1 for Shanghai Port.

In the second half, Wu assisted Oscar for an easy goal and then added another himself en route to helping his team extend their 12-game winning streak.

Shanghai Port still lead the CSL standings with 16 wins and three draws, followed by city rivals Shanghai Shenhua who have 14 wins and four draws with one game in hand.

In Friday's other games, 10-men Cangzhou Mighty Lions drew with Wuhan Three Towns 1-1 at home, while Chengdu Rongcheng beat Tianjin Jinmen Tiger 2-1. The game between Qingdao West Coast and Zhejiang FC was postponed to Saturday afternoon due to heavy fog.

