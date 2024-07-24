Beijing renews orange alert for rainstorms

Xinhua) 14:13, July 24, 2024

BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Beijing renewed an orange alert for rainstorms on Wednesday, with heavy rainfall expected in most parts of the city.

Hourly precipitation in the majority of the city is expected to exceed 70 mm from 5 p.m. on Wednesday to 8 p.m. on Thursday, with rainfall in the western and northern mountainous areas and the eastern areas expected to exceed 100 mm within six hours, according to the Beijing Meteorological Service.

Some areas in the districts of Miyun, Huairou, Pinggu and Shunyi may see over 150 mm of precipitation within 24 hours. The heavy rainfall may trigger secondary disasters such as flash floods, mudslides and landslides in mountainous and hilly areas, and waterlogging in low-lying locations.

In response to this rainfall forecast, the Beijing Water Authority and the Beijing Meteorological Service have jointly issued a yellow alert for mountain torrents. The public is advised to stay away from flood channels, and to suspend mountain and water-related outdoor activities.

The two bureaus also jointly issued a blue alert for urban waterlogging. The public is advised to avoid low-lying areas and choose reliable traffic routes.

The municipal emergency management bureau has advised enterprises and public institutions to adopt flexible working hours or staggered commutes during the rainfall. Schools may suspend classes as necessary, halt in-person training, and refrain from outdoor teaching activities.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)