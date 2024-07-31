Beijing's night watchmen: Unsung hero guards passengers’ travel
Train stations are a place of countless departures and reunions. Every entrance or exit is a beginning from where some set off or an end where others return home.
Between arrivals and departures, “eagle eyes” never rest—the vigilant night watchmen who tirelessly fulfill their duties. They have seen a tapestry of stories about life and the shifting of eras.
Perhaps you’ve brushed past them at some point, oblivious to their watchful gaze amid your haste.
They are the unsung sentinels of security, as intangible and silent as a family’s care, ever-present yet unnoticed, accompanying the traveler with a promise to appear at the moment of need.
Whether seeing you off or greeting you on your return, their only wish is to ensure every passenger a safe journey lined with beautiful scenery.
Related:
Beijing's night watchmen: 600 late-night beats on subway rail tracks
Photos
Related Stories
- World Heritage inscription of Beijing Central Axis marks new starting point: official
- Pic story of protector of cultural relics in Temple of Heaven in Beijing
- Pic story of contributor for Beijing Central Axis World Heritage application
- Beijing Central Axis on UNESCO World Heritage List
- Beijing attracts over 3,700 first stores over past 3 years
- Beijing gears up to tackle rain challenge
- Beijing renews orange alert for rainstorms
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.