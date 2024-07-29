Pic story of contributor for Beijing Central Axis World Heritage application

Lyu Zhou is pictured at the Altar of the God of Agriculture in Beijing, capital of China, June 18, 2024. Lyu Zhou is the group leader for text compiling on the Beijing Central Axis World Heritage application team and director of the National Heritage Center of Tsinghua University. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Lyu and his team have been dedicated to explicate to the world the unique heritage value of the Beijing Central Axis -- a building ensemble exhibiting the ideal order of the Chinese capital.

To his great joy, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Saturday announced the inclusion of the Beijing Central Axis into its world heritage list.

The central axis is the backbone of old Beijing, representing the highest achievement in the planning, design and construction of an ancient capital of Eastern civilization. It is 7.8 kilometers long, starting from the Yongding Gate in the south of the city and ending with the Drum Tower and Bell Tower in the north. Most of the essential buildings in the old city of Beijing are constructed along the axis.

