Beijing's night watchmen: 600 late-night beats on subway rail tracks

People's Daily Online) 10:27, March 01, 2024

Countless people who remain at their posts through the night guard the city with love and responsibility.

On the railway tracks that stretch into the distance, patrol workers tap the rails with their hammers, considering our warmth and safety as both the purpose and importance of their duties.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)